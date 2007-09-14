Texarkana Man And Woman Charged In Death Of 2-Year-Old

A man and a woman in Texarkana, Texas face capital murder charges in the death of a two-year-old Friday morning.

Just before 10:00 Friday morning, Police responded to a suspicious circumstances call at an apartment complex on Brookwood Drive. Once there, police say they found two-year-old River Phoenix Williams unconscious inside the apartment.

She was taken to St. Michael's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say evidence found at the apartment suggested the girl didn't die from natural causes.

Police later arrested the girl's father, 38-year-old Neil Dewitt, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Latoya Smith. Both were charged with capital murder. They remain in the Bi-State Jail without bond.

Capital murder can carry a penalty of life in prison or the death penalty.

Story by Sean Staggs