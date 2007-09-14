Dump Truck Overturns, Blocking Highway Lane

Louisiana State Police are investigating whether it was driver or mechanical error that caused a dump truck to overturn in south Bossier Parish, partially blocking one lane of a highway.The driver of the truck, which was hauling a load of dirt at the time, told troopers that the brakes malfunctioned as he rounded a corner at the intersection of LA Highway 154 and La Highway 157 before 9 a. m. Friday.The truck turned on its side, spilling its load and partially stretching across the westbound lane of Highway 154.The driver suffered minor injuries to his shoulder. He was treated at the scene.State troopers are continuing to investigate, and are not able to say yet whether any citations will be issued.The truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.