UPDATE: FAA and NTSB on Scene of Chopper Crash

UPDATE: The FAA and the NTSB were on scene of a deadly helicopter crash on Friday. An official with the NTSB says a preliminary report should be available in a week with the final report on what caused the crash not available until about a year.

The wreckage is expected to be pulled out on Saturday and being taken to a warehouse in Dallas where it will be reconstructed.

Story by Tania Francois

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the two people killed Wednesday evening when their helicopter crashed in north Caddo Parish.

The bodies of 24-year-old Jeffery Legro and 36-year-old Joseph Grammer were found at the crash site off Gator Hole Freeway and LA 2 near Hosston.

Their chopper went down around 6:30 p. m. Wednesday in the heavily wooded area.

According to Cindy Chadwick with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers began receiving several calls at that time from people who reported hearing a low flying aircraft and, then, seeing smoke.

Chadwick said deputies immediately began looking for a possible crash site but could not locate it right away. They soon called for help from the Civil Air Patrol, a private pilot and Life Air.

"Life Air was able to locate the wreckage," said Chadwick. "It was still on fire when they found it, so deputies were able to pinpoint that location."

Deputies, using machetes, hacked through thick brush in order to reach the site. That's when they discovered the bodies, Chadwick said. One person appeared to have fallen from the chopper, while the other was still strapped in the wreckage and burned beyond recognition, according to investigators at the scene.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Chadwick said Lt. John Fourcade and Sgt. Michael Gray found paperwork in the wreckage that helped piece together the aircraft's flight plan.

According to Fourcade, it shows that the pilots picked up the refurbished Fairchild-Hiller 1100 helicopter Wednesday from Van Nevel Helicopters in Century, Florida. They were flying the helicopter to Grammer's flight training school, Leading Edge Rotor Craft, in Boulder City, Nevada. However, first they were scheduled to make a stop in Paris, Texas, but did not show up.

Personnel with the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office removed the bodies Wednesday night, but the wreckage remained in place with sheriff's deputies watching over the scene around the clock.

"The wreckage has to stay here," Chadwick said. "The FAA will be here and they'll do an independent investigation, so we don't want anything to be compromised when they get here to conduct the investigation that they need to do."

That investigation, Chadwick said, was supposed to begin Thursday morning. But deputies at the scene told KSLA News 12 they've since learned FAA investigators will not be arriving until sometime Friday.

Story by Katrina Webber

Additional reporting by David Begnaud

