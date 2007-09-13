Mother And Daughter Busted "Doctor Shopping"

A mother and daughter accused of "doctor shopping" were arrested by Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Agents. Agents tell KSLA News 12 that Susan Miller and her daughter, Deanna Miller, visited more than 20 dentists in 13 cities since August, to obtain prescription drugs by fraud. The Millers were arrested Tuesday at a drug store on Youree Drive at Southfield after they went there to have a prescription filled.