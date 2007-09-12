Road Construction Report Update

Some drivers in the Ark-La-Tex can soon be taking their foot off of it and getting a break. Darrel Goza with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says at least two projects will be complete in the coming days and weeks.

He says the Youree Drive drainage system ay Southfield is in place and all the construction workers should be gone by the end of the week.

On 3132, the new Flournoy Lucas extension should be opened within the next week or two depending on the weather. Goza says all that's left to do is striping and seeding.

Meanwhile the Benton Road project is still months away from completion. Same with the Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Goza says both have been delayed because of weather. The Shreveport Barksdale Bridge especially because of all the rain this past summer. He says workers could not get into the water to place crucial beams in because of the swelling of the red.

Story by Tania Francois