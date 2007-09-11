Shreveport Firefighters Honor Colleague Who Died From Leukemia

Shreveport firefighters said goodbye to one of their own Tuesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Firefighter Nicholas Anderson was laid to rest Tuesday.

Anderson died from leukemia over the weekend.

Doctors found the leukemia earlier this year after he went to the hospital following a fire.

Later on Tueday night, Anderson's family sent the following thank you note to the community. "From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank the Shreveport Fire and Police Departments, Bossier City Fire and Police Departments, and the entire community for their involvement in representing our hero, Nick, on this day of sorrow. We are so proud to call our husband, our dad, our brother, our uncle, and our son a Shreveport Firefighter. We could not have asked for a more heroic tribute to Nick than what was given today and through the past six months." Stephanie Anderson and his family. The three pictures of Nicolas on this page are courtesy of the Anderson family.

Just over a dozen Bossier City firefighters filled in at various Shreveport fire stations so Anderson's colleagues could attend his funeral.

