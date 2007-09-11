9/11 Is Different To New Generation

"All I seen was pictures of the towers falling and the planes and stuff and then I seen the Pentagon and I didn't really understand it. I didn't really know what it was all about."

9/11 seems like a long time ago for 13-year-old Jamaal Clark.

He writes down memories of sitting in his second grade classroom and hearing something he had never heard before.

"I just remember our teacher telling us that we had been under attack."

Clark is among a generation learning about 9/11 from a historical perspective.

His eighth grade social studies class begins to connect the dots as to why and how terrorists committed the largest attack on America since Pearl Harbor.

"The twin towers are like popular in New York or whatever and they were trying to hit our popular places," said 13-year-old Emily Parham.

Social studies teacher Keith Reed says adults sheltered these students six years ago.

He feels responsible for educating them on the importance of the tragedy as he connects it to current events.

"They get confused when you throw in the Iraq war, the war with Afghanistan and the hijackings with 9-11," he said.

Inside this 8th grade social studies class the kids are so focused the only thing you can hear is the voice of teacher Keith Reed.

As the students watch slides of bodies falling from the twin towers and the devastation crippling New York City, they combine emotions of uncertainty from six years ago with knowledge they're gaining today.

"Now that we're being taught about it now, I can understand what really happened," said Jamaal Clark.

Their unclear memories make more sense as they discover new pictures and facts.

Story By Ben Wolf