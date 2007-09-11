DESOTO PARISH, LA - September 11 Pull up or pay up in DeSoto Parish

The DeSoto parish police jury has unanimously approved a ban on sagging pants.

The law, which goes into effect in 30 days, allows violators to be fined up to $150 plus court costs and/or a jail term of up to 15 days.

The law is identical to one that takes effect Saturday in Mansfield.

Also, the police jury's law covers all unincorporated areas of the parish.