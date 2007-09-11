Victims' families react to anniversary falling on same day of week as attacks

This the first time the anniversary of Nine-Eleven falls on a Tuesday, the same day of the week when hijacked planes brought down the World Trade Center.

For Kurt Horning, who lost his 26-year-old son in the attacks, that hits too close to home.

Horning was in New York on September 11th, 2001. He says it's never an easy trek to come back for the anniversary ceremony, but he just couldn't do it on a Tuesday.

Cathie Ong's sister was a flight attendant on the first plane that crashed into the Twin Towers. She's in New York today. Ong says it's the only place where people can come to really honor their loved ones.

The ceremony will be familiar -- ringing of bells, a reading of names. But for the first time it's off the World Trade Center site -- moved to a plaza nearby because of the ongoing rebuilding at Ground Zero.

