BOSSIER CITY, LA - Sept. 11 ArkLaTex Events Planned to Honor Victims of 9/11 Attacks

Several events are planned locally to honor and remember the victims of the September 11 attacks on America.

One of the biggest ceremonies will take place in Bossier City at 10 a. m. Tuesday. Mayor Lorenz "Lo" Walker, Fire Chief Sammy Halphen and Police Chief Mike Halphen are all scheduled to offer brief comments during the ceremony at the city's Freedom Garden.

The Airline High School JROTC Color Guard will also participate.

Bossier City has been holding ceremonies to mark the anniversary for years now. This year, though, the service will also hold special honors for three local firefighters who have lost their lives.

The families of the only two Bossier City firefighters to die in the line of duty will receive the Fire Chief's Medal of Honor. Larry Baldwin and Royce Vogel were killed in 1963 while trying to rescue city workers who were overcome by toxic fumes at a sewer lift station. Former Fire Chief F. M. Smith, who was in command of the department at the time, will make the presentation to the firefighters' relatives.

The same honor will also be awarded to the family of firefighter Jerome Smith who died of cancer in 1999.

In Shreveport, the Beta Alpha Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa will host a memorial celebration in observance of 9/11. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p. m. at Galilee Baptist Church's Majestic Arms Senior Citizens Facility. Shreveport Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran will serve as keynote speaker.

Students at Fairview A&E Magnet School in Texarkana will participate in Patriot Day. The school's ROTC team will present the colors, and Mayor Horace Shipp will offer comments on how students can show their patriotism.

Additionally, the library branch in Pelican, LA is holding a memorial ceremony. It's scheduled to begin at 9 a. m.



