TEXARKANA, AR - September10 Early morning house fire has investigators asking a lot of questions

A man allegedly beats his girlfriend, sets her house on fire, and maybe dies inside.

It all happened in the 200 block of Senator street in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police believe the fire started after a domestic abuse call, around 11:00 Sunday night.

When police were called to a local hospital, a female victim said she had been beat up by her live in boyfriend.

When police went to her home to find him, he wasn't there.

A little while later, the house went up in flames.

Police say the man has threatened to set the house on fire in the past.

Investigators are waiting for the house to cool off before they can determine if the boyfriend is dead inside.

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest developments.