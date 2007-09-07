Louisiana Protein Pays Up

Louisiana Proteins has finally paid a two thousand dollar fine, they said they would pay as part of an agreement after pleading no contest to a dozen odor violations imposed by the city of Shreveport.

They missed the original deadline so a judge issued a arrest warrant for the arrest of an official with the company if it wasn't paid up by noon today.

Neighboring business owners say payment or not, they are sick of the smell and want the business to go away.

At next Tuesdays city council meeting, council members will be voting on a revised ordinance that will allow the city to do more about the smells coming from the plant, before a complaint is filed.

Story by Tania Francois