CADDO PARISH, LA - Sept. 6

Caddo Parish Fire Chief Arrested For Second Time

A district fire chief has been arrested for the second time in almost as many weeks.
Caddo Fire District Number 7 Chief Kevin Moore was taken into custody Wednesday by Caddo Sheriff's Office.
Moore is accused of collecting money from firefighters for haz-mat and firefighting classes, then failing to reimburse those who passed the class which is standard department policy.
His bond is set at $5,000 dollars.
Moore is facing previous charges of domestic abuse and simple battery from just two weeks ago.

Story by Allison Landry

