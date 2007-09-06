Caddo Parish Fire Chief Arrested For Second Time

A district fire chief has been arrested for the second time in almost as many weeks.

Caddo Fire District Number 7 Chief Kevin Moore was taken into custody Wednesday by Caddo Sheriff's Office.

Moore is accused of collecting money from firefighters for haz-mat and firefighting classes, then failing to reimburse those who passed the class which is standard department policy.

His bond is set at $5,000 dollars.

Moore is facing previous charges of domestic abuse and simple battery from just two weeks ago.

Story by Allison Landry

