SHREVEPORT, LA - September 6 Fire Fighters Battle Another Suspicious House Fire

Another week, another suspicious house fire in Shreveport.

Just before 11:30PM Wednesday night fire crews were called to the 1900 block of Vivian Street.

When they arrived the found the attic of a home fully engulfed in flames.

It took fire fighters only fifteen minutes to get the flames knocked out.

There were no utilities connected to the house but fire officials tell KSLA News 12 that renovations were being done to the house and the fire could have been started by anything.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.