SHREVEPORT, LA - September 5 Najahe Hall Competing For Mrs. America

She has already won the title of Mrs. Louisiana.

And now she is competing for the title of Mrs. America.

Of course we're talking about our own Najahe Hall..

Tuesday she spent the day rehearsing for the finals of the competition which are Wednesday night.

You may remember that on Monday we found out that Najahe made it to the finals thanks in part to her wonderful Mardi Gras costume courtesy of Shreveport's own Krewe of Apollo.

Keep your fingers crossed for Najahe. The finals will be shown on the "WE" Network on Septmeber 21st, so we'll have to wait until then to see how she did!