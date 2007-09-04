Woman Told to Leave Louisiana Boardwalk Although She Had A Service Dog

Bossier city resident Helen Peiper thought she was going to meet a friend at a restaurant at the Louisiana Boardwalk last Wednesday but was told to leave by security guards after they spotted her dog. Dogs aren't allowed at the outdoor shopping area. Peiper says she explained to security that her dog, a pit bull named Bandit, is not just any dog but a medically trained service dog, she says the security guards weren't buying it and still demanded that she leave.

Bandit she says can tell her when she is about to have an asthma attack about 20 minutes before it happens.

Matt Thompson with the Louisiana Boardwalk says it was all a misunderstanding and that the guards have been told that services dogs are okay.

Still he says, all other dogs are not allowed. He urges customers to keep them at home. He adds if customers with pets are told to leave, they should not keep their dogs in a hot car while they shopped but rather take them home and then come back.

On September 29, the Louisiana Boardwalk will be holding a pet adoption day.

Story by Tania Francois