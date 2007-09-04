Man Accused of Having Sex with 14 Year Old Girl

A man suspected of entering the United States illegally from Mexico is accused of committing yet another crime--having sex with a minor.Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Victor Valdivias, 18, of Monroe, during a traffic stop Sunday near Highway 527 and Willis Road in Bossier Parish.They say Valdivias spoke no English and had no drivers license, but he did have a 14-year old girl in his vehicle. Investigators say they determined that the girl had snuck out of her home in Monroe to meet Valdivias. They believe he then took the girl to a motel in Bossier City and had sex with her.Valdivias is in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility, facing charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the United States, switched tags and resisting an officer.His bond is set at more than $50,000.