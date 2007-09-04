Jaws of Life Needed To Free Elderly Woman From Wrecked Car - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, LA - Sept. 4

Jaws of Life Needed To Free Elderly Woman From Wrecked Car

Shreveport Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue a woman from her wrecked car Tuesday afternoon.
Shreveport police say the elderly woman was trying to turn onto North Hearne Avenue when she drove in front of a pickup truck.
Luckily the woman escaped with only minor injuries.
Story by Ben Wolf
Powered by Frankly