Night Club Fight Leads To Fatal Crash

The entire episode began early Sunday morning when a fight broke out at a club called the Electric Cowboy in Texarkana, Arkansas and then spilled-over into the westbound lanes of I-30.

When police arrived at the scene, officers discovered two motorcycles, each with one rider and one passenger down on either side of I-30.

One of those passengers, 33-year old Amie Renee Tutt of Texarkana died at the scene.

Detectives say a black pick up truck had rushed ahead of the two motorcycles and then slammed on the brakes.

One motorcycle struck the back of the pick up causing both motorcycles to lay down and skid for several hundred feet.

Police say 33 year old Clinton Telford of Dekalb, Texas now faces a charge of 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree battery for driving the pick up truck.

His passenger, 35-year old Brandon Pipes of Redwater, Texas also faces a charge of hindering apprehension.

Clinton Telford and Brandon Pipes are both locked up tonight in the Texarkana, Arkansas Police jail.

They'll soon be transferred to the Miller County Sheriff's Office with bonds set on Monday.

Emergency crews rushed the three other motorcycle victims to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Story By Ben Wolf