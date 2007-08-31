SHREVEPORT, LA - August 31 Oil Field Worker Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Business

A worker at a local oil field business was arrested Thursday, accused of stealing equipment and selling it as scrap metal.

Thirty-seven-year-old Clyde Simpson was arrested on one count of felony theft after the business realized they were missing some well heads.

An internal audit found more than 100 well heads missing from T-3 Energy.

Police say simpson had been taking these items to a local scrap yards since April 2007.

The stolen equiptment is valued at about $76,000.