KSLA Overtime: High school football scores

A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a Saints spokesperson.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas, LSU's season opener against BYU was relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. All tickets, parking passes, and RV passes that were purchased for the originally scheduled game will be refunded.More >>
LSU officials said the Tigers’ season opener against BYU in Houston remains as scheduled, as of now. They added they are actively monitoring the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Texas and that they are in contact with officials and representatives in Houston.More >>
Former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall tells 9Sports he was terminated as head football coach at Southern Lab Tuesday, August 22 just before the LHSAA and school officials held a news conference charging his program with rules violations.More >>
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.More >>
While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.More >>
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.More >>
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.More >>
