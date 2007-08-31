SHREVEPORT Huntington High Football Hit with LHSAA Violations

The Huntington High School football program was found guilty of 11 violations by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association on Thursday for using both ineligible players and coaches. KSLA News 12 talked with LHSAA Commissioner Tommy Henry, who told us that the school was already on administrative probation for 70 records violations in 2006, and now would be placed on restrictive probation for 2007. The punishment for the violations include a $13,500 fine, as well as head coach Mike Green not being allowed to coach for the first five games of the season. As for the team itself, KSLA learned that although the Raiders will still be able to play their regular season games, they will not be eligible to make the playoffs. Coach Green is on paid administrative leave, and his future will be decided at the next school board meeting.