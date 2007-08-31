Shreveport Man Accused Of Having Sex With Two Teenage Girls - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, LA

Shreveport Man Accused Of Having Sex With Two Teenage Girls

A Shreveport man is behind bars accused of having sex with two teenage girls.
21-year old Joshua Taylor was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
He is accused of having sex with two girls, ages 15 and 16, in the presence of a 14 year-old-girl.
