BOSSIER CITY, LA

Body Found In Ditch Identified As Missing Teen

Bossier City Police say the body found Tuesday is a missing teen.  Police tell KSLA News 12 that 17 year old Terrell Burks of Bossier City was found dead alongside a ditch near the Municipal Complex.   
The medical examiner reports that Burks died of natural causes.
There was no evidence of trauma found on his body.
