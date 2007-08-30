BOSSIER CITY, LA Body Found In Ditch Identified As Missing Teen

Bossier City Police say the body found Tuesday is a missing teen. Police tell KSLA News 12 that 17 year old Terrell Burks of Bossier City was found dead alongside a ditch near the Municipal Complex.

The medical examiner reports that Burks died of natural causes.

There was no evidence of trauma found on his body.

