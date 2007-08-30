MARSHALL, TX Former ETBU Student Killed in Iraq

A former East Texas Baptist University student has died in Iraq. Corporal Tracy Willis, of San Antonio, Texas, died from injuries sustained when the enemy attacked his unit on Sunday. Willis joined the army in March of 2005.

Prior to that he was a fulltime student at ETBU, where he was recruited to play football. Following an injury, Willis traded in his football career for a career in the army. Corporal tracy willis was 21 years old.