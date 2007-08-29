Marshall Unveils Traffic Cameras - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

MARSHALL, TX - August 28

Marshall Unveils Traffic Cameras

Law enforcement officials in Marshall, Texas are hoping to see fewer traffic violations.
On Tuesday the city held a news conference unveiling the new technology. Thanks to a series of new traffic cameras, police can now keep an eye on drivers one snapshot at a time.
Following the lead of several other Texas cities, the new cameras were installed at four intersections to catch drivers running red lights.
