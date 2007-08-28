Argument Leads to Gunfire, Man Seriously Wounded

A man who was shot and critically wounded after an argument got out of hand has been upgraded to serious condition.Police say Richard Poole and an acquaintance had been arguing shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday when their verbal conflict became even more violent. He was shot three times in the back and leg, and taken to LSU hospital by ambulance.When officers arrived in the 3200 block of Marjorie Street, a large crowd of neighbors had gathered in the street. That's where police also found as many as 15 bullet casings from a 9mm handgun.Police say the other man--the suspected shooter--took off. Detectives on the scene told KSLA News 12 they knew the identity of the suspect and were awaiting a signed warrant from a judge in order to arrest him. They said they would not release the name of the suspect until they had him in custody.