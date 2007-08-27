What Do You Want To Ask The Candidates? Let Us Know

KSLA News 12 wants to know what questions you would like to ask the major candidates in this year's statewide races. We're looking for questions we can ask the candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, secretary of agriculture and secretary of insurance. The questions need to be specific to the office, not questions for individual candidates. We will choose the best questions and forward them to the candidates. We will have the answers for you on KSLA News 12 and on ksla.com. Send your questions to election@ksla.com. All questions must come with your name and a telephone number where you can be reached.