Shooter Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge In State Fair Shooting

A 20-year-old Shreveport man about to go to trial for a shooting outside the Louisiana State Fair instead pled guilty to a lesser charge before the trial began.
On Thursday Nathan Johnson agreed to a deal that let him plead guilty to manslaughter. He was then sentenced to eight years in prison.
Johnson did face a sentence of life in prison if he had been found guilty of second-degree murder.
The shooting happened in October of 2004 outside the gates of the Louisiana State Fair. Students from Fair Park and Huntington High Schools got into a fight inside the fairgrounds and were kicked off the property.
Johnson later admitted he shot into a crowd of people outside the fairgrounds gate. A bullet hit Elliott Jefferson, who was leaving the fair when the shooting started. He was not part of the original fight.
