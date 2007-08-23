More toy recalls of products made in China that may contain hazardous levels of lead.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says all of the recalls, from four different manufacturers, are voluntary.

Included are:

250,000 Sponge-Bob Square Pants journals and address books for kids.

66,000 of spinning tops and nearly 5,000 pails that feature characters from Thomas and Friends and Curious George.

Also, nearly 8,000 charm bracelets and 14,000 sets of metal jewelry.

If you think any of these items are in your home, take them away from children and visit the CPSC website for details on refunds.