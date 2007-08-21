Mother Accused of Neglecting Child Gets Court Date

A court date for a mother charged with neglecting her son who was later killed was set on Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Diana Haynes' trial is set for October 8th.

Her boyfriend at the time, Joseph Montelbano, is also charged with neglecting two-year-old Nickolas Haynes. Nickolas was killed back on July 22nd when he wandered away from his trailer and was hit by a car. His mother has not been charged with his death.

Story by Tania Francois