Mother Accused of Neglecting Child Gets Court Date - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BENTON, LA - August 21

Mother Accused of Neglecting Child Gets Court Date

A court date for a mother charged with neglecting her son who was later killed was set on Tuesday.
Twenty-three-year-old Diana Haynes' trial is set for October 8th.
Her boyfriend at the time, Joseph Montelbano, is also charged with neglecting two-year-old Nickolas Haynes. Nickolas was killed back on July 22nd when he wandered away from his trailer and was hit by a car. His mother has not been charged with his death.

Story by  Tania Francois

Powered by Frankly