Victim of Shooting Dies from Wounds

A 19 year old Shreveport man who was shot in the chest while walking down a neighborhood street has died of his wounds.Shreveport police have identified him as Reece Maxi.According to their Monday morning reports, Maxi had been involved in an argument earlier Sunday evening with the man who allegedly shot him. They say the suspect then left the scene--in the 1100 block of Sprague Street-- but returned later, around 7:15 p. m.. He reportedly drove up in a pickup truck, got out of the vehicle and shot Maxi in the chest as he walked down the street with a woman.Maxi was taken to LSU Medical Center where he died of his wounds.Police are still searching for the suspect. So far, the only description they've released has been of his vehicle--a Canary yellow Chevrolet pickup with "Corvette" lights.Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.