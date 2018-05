TULSA, OK Battle Wings' season ends in Tulsa

The Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings dream season came to an end Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Wings falling to the Tulsa Talons 67-47 in the AF2's National Conference Championship game. That means the Wings will not be playing in the Arena Cup which will be held at the CenturyTel Center Saturday August 25th at 7pm. Instead, Head Coach Jon Norris and company will have some time to reflect on the best season in Battle Wings history.