BOSSIER CITY Elex Reed earns AF2 Honor

Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings' defensive end Elex Reed was named the AF2's Lineman of the Year on Thursday. Reed led the league with 25 tackles for loss, and was second with 17 1/2 sacks. Reed's high point of the year was a home game against Texas in which he recorded 6 sacks. The Wings and Reed will take on Tulsa on Saturday night with a spot in the Arena Cup on the line.