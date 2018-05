NATCHITOCHES NSU hires new baseball coach

The Northwestern State baseball team has a new head coach, and he's familiar with Demon baseball. J.P. Davis has been the team's pitching coach for the past seven years and today he officially took over for Mitch Gaspard who left to take an assistant coaching job at Alabama. Natchitoches has been a cradle of baseball coaching, as heavyweights like Dave Van Horn and Jim Wells have gone on to success at big time SEC programs.