Four Battle Wings earn AF2 Honors

Four Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings players were either named to the AF2 first or second teams on Monday. Defensive End Elex Reed and Running Back Jason Schule earned first team honors, while kicker Brian Hazlewood and Offensive Lineman Kert Turner were named to the second team. The Wings will play in the AF2 semifinals on Saturday night when they travel to Tulsa.