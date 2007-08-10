Police Search for Bicyclists Accused of Shooting 2 People

Two people have been shot in what appears to be random acts of violence, allegedly committed by a group of suspects on bicycles.Both victims told Shreveport police officers they were near the 2000 block of Ice Cream Street in the Martin Luther King neighborhood just after 9 p. m. Thursday when they were hit by gunfire.The first victim, Barry Sweat, 50, went to the Shreveport fire station on David Raines Road asking for help. He told officers he was a passenger in a car that drove past a group on bicycles. A police report says Sweat heard the group fire shots, with one of the bullets piercing the back window and hitting him in the head."While we were en route back over (to Ice Cream Street), we got reports that another shooting had taken place over here also," said Sgt. Fields, one of the investigating officers. "We found a second victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound."The second victim, identified as Deitrick Harper, 17, had been hit by pellets in the front of his body. Police say he told them he was standing on a corner when he also was shot by a group on bicycles. Both victims are expected to survive.Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in both shootings, but they do not believe the victims knew the suspects or each other.They have not released any descriptions of the suspects, other than the fact that they were riding bicycles.