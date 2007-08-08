Police Looking For Texarkana Bank Robber

Police in Texarkana, Texas are searching for a suspected bank robber.It happened around four o'clock Wednesday at the Central Bank branch located at New Boston and Summerdale Road.Police say the man handed the teller a note but never produced a weapon.He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen headed toward the Beverly area.If you can help police find the suspected bank robber, call 903-798-3116.