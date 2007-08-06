SHREVEPORT, LA - August 6 Shreveport Police Investigating Monday Morning Stabbing

A Shreveport man was rushed to LSU Hospital after being stabbed multiple times.

Police say the victim is Lamar Bryant and he was stabbed in the abdomen.

It happened just after two o'clock Monday afternoon.

Police say Bryant told them he was stabbed by three black men at a grocery store Monday morning and then went to lay down.

He then woke up in pain so he called someone to look in on him, and that's when police were called.

Det. Brian Strange with the Shreveport Police said, "Our department responded, found him lying on his kitchen floor. He has since been transported to LSU to receive treatment for those staff wounds. (We) don't have one (a suspect) yet. We're still in the initial stages of our investigation."

As of Monday evening, Bryant was in serious condition.