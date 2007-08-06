Juvenile Arrested in "Smash and Grab" Burglary

Shreveport police have arrested one underage suspect and are still searching for two more in connection with what they call a "smash and grab" burglary.They've labeled the crime as such because of the nature of its execution. In these cases, a suspect smashes a glass window or door and simply grabs items from the business.In this case, police say, someone targeted the Texaco Food Mart on the corner of Captain Shreve Drive and Preston Avenue by breaking a glass door. Once inside, the suspects grabbed whatever was within reach, police said.Officers who responded to the 911 call at 3 a.m. Monday brought in a dog to search the neighborhood. They quickly found one suspect nearby. Two others got away, and despite the search, police did not find them.They told KSLA News 12 they hoped to learn more information about those suspects from the one they have in custody.