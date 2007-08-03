SHREVEPORT, LA - August 3 Woman Killed While Riding Bicycle In Downtown Shreveport

Shreveport Police continue their investigation into an accident that killed a woman riding on a bicycle.

Police say 30-year-old Lushawn Washington was riding in downtown near Elder and Milam Streets Friday morning morning when the pickup hit her.

The crash knocked the cyclist out of her shoes and threw her more than 30 feet.

Witnesses told police the pickup truck driver didn't stop at a stop sign, hitting Washington as she crossed the street.

The truck driver also went to the hospital for a routine blood alcohol test.