SHREVEPORT, LA O.J. Simpson Back In The News

And O.J. Simpson is back in the news.

Simpson lashed out at the family of the late Ronald Goldman, a day after they won the rights to Simpson's canceled 'If I Did It' book about the slayings of Goldman and Gimpson's ex-wife.

Simpson criticized Goldman's family for seeking to profit from the book after they said it promoted criminality and commercialized abuse.

Simpson has maintained his innocence in the killings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Goldman in 1994.

Simpson, who now lives near Miami, was acquitted of murder in a criminal trial 1995 but lost civil lawsuits to both families.

The book, in which simpson reportedly explains how he might have committed the killings, was never released because of public outrage.