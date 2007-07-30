SHREVEPORT, LA Passengers spend 6 hours on Tarmac at Shreveport Regional Airport

It was a waiting game Sunday at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

That's where an American Airlines flight sat on the tarmac nearly 6-hours.

At least 200 passengers were on that American Airlines flight.

The flight was diverted to Shreveport because of bad weather.

Once the bad weather in the Dallas cleared up, in turned out the pilots and flight crew had logged too many hours.

So that meant another crew had to be brought in.

One passenger on the plane sent KSLA News 12 photos from inside the plane.

She told us officials with Shreveport Regional did order pizzas for the passengers.

Two other planes were also routed here because of bad weather.