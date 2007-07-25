Man Wakes Up to House Fire

A Shreveport man woke up Wednesday to find his home on fire. He managed to escape, but not completely without injury. Paramedics treated him at the scene for what may have been a minor case of smoke inhalation.

Shreveport firefighters received the call about the fire just after 3:30 a. m. When they arrived at the home in the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop, they say they found smoke and flames. Firefighters put out the fire within minutes.

Investigators say it appears someone set fire to a pile of oily rags in a bucket that was placed on top of a stereo speaker. They said most of the damage was contained to that immediate area of the house.

Story by Katrina Webber