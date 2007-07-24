Burglar Breaks In, Can't Break Out of Shreveport Business

Shreveport police say a burglary suspect did not make the getaway he had planned after breaking into a business. They found a tractor- still running-which had crashed into a barbed wire fence surrounding Namasco on W. 70th Street.Police believe the thief gave up on trying to steal it and instead found another way to escape after an alarm on the business began ringing.It was that alarm that alerted police to the burglary around 2:45 a. m. Tuesday. Officers who responded to the call also found two vending machines which had been vandalized.However, police did not find the person responsible for the damage.They have not released a description on any possible suspects.