SHELBY COUNTY, TX Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man police say is wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

On July 20, Shelby County Deputies responded to a call about a nine-year-old child that had been raped. After the child was examined investigators said the girl had been sexually abused several times. An investigation led to an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Garry Miller of Shelbyville, Texas.

However deputies say Miller ran before he could be arrested.

Tips to law enforcement have put Miller in the southern part of Shelby County, in Louisiana or in Vidor, Texas.

Gary Miller came to Shelby County from the Orange/Beaumont area.

He has a prior criminal history, and should be considered dangerous.

If anyone sees Gary Miller, they are asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Shelby County Sheriff's Dept. at 936-598-5600.