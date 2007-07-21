Shreve City Dollar General Robbed Again

Right around noon on Saturday police say the Dollar General on Shreveport Barksdale Highway was hit again and by the same man.

Workers say in less than a month the same man has come in demanding cash. The first time he had a knife, this time they say he came back with a gun.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

A nearby security guard saw him run off into a wooded area behind the shopping center.

Police believe he may live in some nearby apartments.

The workers say they can't believe they would get hit twice and by the same person.

This time, they say they have very good surveillance video which police say they want to release in the coming days.

If anyone has any information on the robbery they are urged to call crimestoppers at 673-7373.

Story by Tania Francois