Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Cash Stromile Swift's Checks

Professional basketball player Stromile Swift and his mother have found themselves the victims of identity fraud.
Sixty-year-old Johnnie Nichols was arrested on three counts of forgery following an investigation by Caddo Sheriff's White Collar Crime Detective Robert Greer.
Investigators say they learned of the fraud when Nichols apparently tried to cash one of Swift's checks at a local bank. Investigators also say Nichols wrote two checks on Swift's mother's account. In all three checks were used totalling $2,125.
Neither Swift nor his mother knows Nichols, and it remains under investigation how he obtained the checks.
Swift is a former basketball player for LSU in Baton Rouge and currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. His home address is in Shreveport.
Story by Sean Staggs
