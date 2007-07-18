WEBSTER PARISH, LA Wreck In Webster Parish Ties Up Traffic On I-20

A combination of speed and a shifting load led to a wreck involving two big rigs Wednesday.

It happened near the Sibley exit just before noon. Police say the driver of a big rig hauling logs was in an on-ramp curve, when he hit the brakes to slow down a little. They say that caused his load to shift and spill onto I-20.

Another big rig, hauling a load of cars, ran over those logs, severely damaging his truck.

The driver of the first semi was slightly injured and police say he will likely be cited.

The driver of the other rig was not hurt.