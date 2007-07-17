Sweepstakes Scams Popping Up Across the Country

A scam that continues to resurface may be coming your way.

Con-artists claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House-- a popular sweepstakes-- are calling unsuspecting consumers and telling them they've won money.

But before the prize can be claimed, consumers are told they must first send in several hundred dollars for insurance.

A spokesman for the legitimate Publishers Clearing House says they're working with law enforcement to alert consumers.

Remember, a legitimate sweepstakes will never ask you to send money or pay a fee to claim a prize.